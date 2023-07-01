Kylie Minogue has done "so many stupid things" for love.

The 55-year-old pop superstar - who has never married but has had a series of high-profile relationships with the likes of 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan, and late INXS rocker Michael Hutchence - was left single again in May when she split from former British GQ director Paul Solomons in February after five years together and doesn't like to think about the times she has "gone too far" for the sake of love.

She told ETCanada: "I’ve done so many stupid things. Really. I think the stupidest thing you can do is try to be someone you’re not. And, I mean, I don’t think many hands would go up if we said, ‘who has not done that?’ So, I don’t know, jumping on a plane when you shouldn’t, going too far, doing too much.

“Yeah, it doesn’t really bear thinking about. But we still do it."

The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker - who also had a relationship with French photographer Stephane Sednaoui from 1996 until 2000 before dating James Gooding from 2000 until 2003, Olivier

Martinez from 2003 until 2007, Andres Velencoso from 2008 until 2015 and called off her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse in 2017 - is thought to have called time on her relationship with Paul, 47, because they were unable to make things work when she moved back to her native Australia after more than two decades of living in London but an insider claimed at the time that she was "not worried" about being single.

The source told OK! magazine: "Kylie had seen the signs that the relationship wasn’t going anywhere, but she’s not worried about what single life will look like. She’s of an age where she knows what she’s worth so she’s not concerned about the prospect of starting all over again with someone new."