Kris Jenner has found a "good rhythm" in being both a mom and a manager.

The 67-year-old matriarch - who has Kourtney,44, Kim,42, Khloe, 39 as well as 36-year-old son Rob, with late husband Robert Kardashian as well as daughters Kendall, 27, and 25-year-old Kylie with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner - has managed the careers of her reality star brood for almost 20 years and thinks that communication is the "key" to having both a professional and a personal relationship with her children.

She told TooFab: "I've been a mom and a manager for so long now that we have such a good rhythm in place. Sometimes the roles do overlap, but I try to see it from both sides and ensure that I'm being the most supportive for that situation. The key is always communication."

Kris - who has turned her family into a billion-dollar industry since the launch of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' in 2007 and has seen them go onto major success with various business ventures and endorsement deals - also teased that the famous family has been shooting for the fourth season of their Hulu series 'The Kardashians' and has even been planning for Christmas several months in advance because the festive period is her "favourite time" of the year.

She added: "I love summer! We've been filming our next season for the Hulu show so it's been busy so far but looking forward to hopefully traveling before the summer ends. I love to start planning for birthday celebrations and gifts months in advance. I actually start planning for Christmas in July. These special moments and holidays are my favorite times of the year.