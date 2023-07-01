Hailey Bieber is "not okay with the division" caused by her supposed feud with Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old model has claimed that she has received death threats from fans of 'Only Murders in the Buidling' star Selena, 30, in the years since she tied the knot with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and has now slammed the notion that they are rivals as a "completely twisted and made up" narrative.

Speaking on YouTube series 'The Circuit', she said: "I don't think this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about…this pitting between two women and division between two women—it's about this vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous and I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused. Because I'm not okay with the kind of division that it caused. I don't like this whole idea of team this person, and team this person; I'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together."

The Rhode founder went on to insist that there is "no problem" between herself and the former Disney Channel star - who dated the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker on and off for almost a decade until 2018 before he married Hailey later that year - and explained that she has "hated" the rumours since the beginning.

She said: "[All of this] because of a guy? It's awful! I've hated it since the beginning and I think that comes back to being misunderstood when it's like time and time again I don't know why I keep having to say that there is no issue and there's no problem. It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It's the world we live in, unfortunately."

In February, Selena took to social media after hearing that Hailey had received death threats and called upon her fans to "stop" their behaviour.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."