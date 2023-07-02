Leigh-Anne Pinnock lays bare the "hardships" of motherhood and the stark reality of marriage in songs on her upcoming album.

The Little Mix star has launched a solo career since the girl group embarked on a hiatus last year and she's revealed she's poured her life story into her new songs - explaining she touches on the subject of being mum to twins who were born in 2021 as well as her relationship with footballer Andre Gray.

During an appearance on That Grape Juice, Leigh-Anne said of her new record: "I definitely feel like there's three themes to the album, like motherhood. I obviously talk about the highs and the lows ... the hardships I should say because it's very hard. The most incredible blessing that I have in my life.

"And then also my relationship again the highs, the lows, the incredible moments but also the s*** that we've been through that people don't know which is scary to say and to tell but it's life you know. Nothing's perfect."

The singer said her new music also touches on the struggle she endured during her time in Little Mix feeling as if she was the "overlooked" member of the group before finding her feet as a solo star.

She added: "And yeah again my experiences going from this girl who completely lost her confidence and her shine and regaining it all back ... those are the three things. There was a lot to say.... It was really freeing to say what I want to say and get it off my chest."

Leigh-Anne released her debut solo single 'Don't Say Love' in June and she's since confirmed fans won't have to wait too long until she drops the next single and album. Release dates have yet to be confirmed.