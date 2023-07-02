Davina McCall is terrified of AI and fears that the machines will gain consciousness and decide that humanity needs to be destroyed to save the planet – just like in the 'Terminator' movies.

The 'Masked Singer' panellist is fearful for the future of the human race because of the rapid developments in artificial intelligence and the fact that a variety of experts have warned of the dire consequences of sentient AI.

Predictions are that computers with AI will have an IQ of 1600 in just a few months, 10 times that of the most intelligent person.

Davina, 55, believes it is only a matter of time before AI studies the climate change emergency and comes to the logical conclusion that people are the problem and the solution is that people are exterminated.

Speaking on the ‘Making The Cut’ podcast, she said: “Nobody has anything good to say about it, but it’s still happening.

“Mo Gawdat, so he worked at Google, he’s an ex-Google business officer who spoke out on the dangers of AI.

“In three or four months it will have an IQ 10 times more intelligent [than a human], 1600 is 10 times more.

“When it realises how messed up, we are, that we are climate change, get rid of us!

“If a computer is sentient and it will be able to be aware and self-aware and it decides that humans are the people that wreck everything, humans must go, it becomes a rational and interesting and sensible thing to do. For a piece of AI to get rid of the human race.”