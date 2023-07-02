Russell Crowe is done with questions about 'Gladiator 2'.

The 59-year-old actor was appearing at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, and admitted he is fed up being asked about the follow-up, which he's not returning for.

According to Variety, he moaned: “They should be f****** paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in."

Reminding the world that his character Maximus died in the original 2000 flick, he went on: “It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under."

However, Crowe confessed: “But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."

He insisted: “I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead!”

However, he has high hopes for the forthcoming film as he doubts director Sir Ridley Scott, 85, would make one if he didn't have "very strong reasons" to do so.

Crowe concluded: "But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons.

“I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.”

Crowe's rant comes after Six 'Gladiator 2' crew members were reportedly rushed to hospital after an on-set explosion.

The staff were brought to the hospital after a big-budget special effects scene is said to have gone wrong, during filming of the sequel in Morocco.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It was terrifying — a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path.

“In years of filming I’ve never seen an accident so scary.

"Six production staff had to be rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Hopefully everyone will be OK, but it was a serious accident.

"Everyone involved, from the lowliest runners to the star names, has been shaken up by this.”

According to the publication, there was speculation that a gas pipe may have ruptured.

Stars including Paul Mescal, 27, and Denzel Washington, 68, and Scott were not harmed.

'Normal Things' star Paul has taken on the role of Lucius - the son of Connie Nielsen's character Lucilla and Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from the original film.

The movie - due out in 2024 - won't be a "direct sequel" to the Oscar-winning original.

Speaking on the 'Fitzy and Wippa Podcast', Crowe said: "Yeah we've had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he's shaping the story.

"But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the 'My name is' speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he's now the Emperor.

"I don't know what else happens at that point, so that's the idea. So it's not a remake. And it's not a direct sequel. It's not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something."