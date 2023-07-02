Khloe Kardashian has "hated" her 30s.

The 'Kardashians' star - who has True, five, and Tatum, 11 months, with former partner Tristan Thompson - turned 39 on 27 June, and she admitted she "cannot wait" to turn 40 because she's gone through the "worst decade" ever.

She said in a video shared to her Instagram Story: “I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny. I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever.”

She then showed off a card which had the number 39 written in a bold back font, a plus sign, and a hand holding up a middle finger, and added: “And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius."

Khloe then showed off the gifts she'd received from the friend, including pens, a passport holder and hair clips bearing the gem-studded words 'Bunny', '1984' and '365 days'.

She added: “And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny’.And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.

“My little pens that I love so and then, look how gorgeous this passport holder is! A girl loves her sparkle!”

Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, paid a touching tribute to her daughter on her birthday, hailing the Good American founder the "sunshine of [her] life".

She wrote alongside a video montage soundtracked to Stevie Wonder's 'You Are the Sunshine of My Life': "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty. You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together. (sic)"