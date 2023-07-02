Cynthia Nixon is "worried" Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That' return won't live up to the hype.

It was revealed a few weeks ago the 66-year-old actress is reprising her 'Sex and the City' role of Samantha Jones for a cameo in the second season of the spin-off series, and her former co-star admitted everyone involved with the show is "very disappointed" Kim's appearance was leaked and she thinks it is important fans are prepared for the fact she will only be on camera for a "brief" amount of time.

Cynthia - who plays Miranda Hobbes on the show - told the Sunday Times' Style magazine: “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance. We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

"I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

The 57-year-old actress thinks it is great the show is shining a spotlight on women in their 50s because she thinks it is a "really golden time" for females.

Asked why now was the time to bring back the programme, she said: “I don’t think I’m gonna give a good answer to that. I can’t figure it out really...

"I’m 57 and I feel like the fifties, the perimenopausal, post-menopause, should be, frankly, a really golden time in a woman’s life. It has certain things in common with adolescence: you can return to yourself and ask, ‘Who am I? What do I wanna be?’ There is a chance to look at your life and make some changes or draw some boundaries.”

Cynthia also reflected on how "devastating" it was for everyone involved in the show when Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer during filming of the first season.

She said: “It’s so devastating, Willie Garson dying in the middle of our season.

"I think we’re still in shock. Of all the people who came back and were excited, nobody was more excited than him.”