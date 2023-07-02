Kim Kardashian thinks failing the baby bar made her more relatable to her daughter.

The 42-year-old reality star - who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - passed her first year law exams at the fourth attempt in December 2021 and while her eldest child initially found it "difficult" to understand why her mom was spending so much time studying, witnessing her journey up close ultimately made the youngster grasp the fact the SKIMS founder was "no different" to her when she had tests at school.

She told Vogue Italia of the moment she found out she passed: "My daughter was there with me.

"For a long time it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test.

"But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally."

Kim recently admitted she would happily give up her stardom to focus on her law career and justice reform campaigning.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit in April, she said: "There's a lot that's out there on TV but my friends know we really value our private time. I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her. I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."

Kim also explained that her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, would have "got such a kick" out of her going to law school because it was something they discussed when he was still alive.

She added: "I know that he would probably get such a kick out of this because he wouldn't have expected it at all. We talked so much about me going to law school and he always said he would help give us an allowance if we stayed in school and I couldn't do it. I was like 'I'm on my own, I don't care', I didn't finish school.

"And now that the opportunity has come along all these years later, it's so much more meaningful. I'm learning every day and I'm just so grateful for the experience. He did warn me how stressful it is though."