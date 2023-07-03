Carrie Underwood and her mother have got matching tattoos.

The country singer headed to a tattoo shop in Las Vegas over the weekend (01-02.07.23) -with her mum Carole and two sisters Shanna and Stephanie so they could all get matching body art with the foursome choosing to have the same design of a heart inked on their skin.

Carrie chose to have the outline tattooed on her right foot while the three other women had it emblazoned on their wrists and she told fans she was amazed her 74-year-old mum was so bold. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, 'What?' and 'Where?'

"I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!"

Carrie also thanked tattoo artist Darek Riley for looking after the family, adding: "Thanks, @darekriley for being so sweet to the Underwood girls!"

He then added in a post on his own page: "Experiences like this make Las Vegas one of the coolest places to live! A huge thank you to the Underwood gals for coming by and spending the afternoon in my studio. I am so grateful."

The tattoo news comes after Carrie wrapped up her 'Reflection' residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. She'll be taking the rest of the summer off from the show before returning to the stage in September.

During her time off, Carrie will be hitting the road with rockers Guns N' Roses to appear with them at two shows in Canada in August and a gig in Nashville Tennessee at the end of that month.

The singer - who previously appeared with the band at shows in London last year - shared her news on Instagram, writing: "One year ago I got to rock with @gunsnroses for surprise appearances at their London shows, and now I’m SO excited to be joining them on a few stadium dates with our own set as part of their World Tour this summer! See you in Canada August 5 8 and in Nashville on August 26!"