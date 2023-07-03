Andrew Ridgeley played Scrabble with George Michael at their final meeting.

The pop superstar died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016 and his former Wham! co-star has now opened up about the last time they saw each other - revealing they met up several months before the tragedy for one of their regular board game sessions.

Andrew, 60, told PEOPLE: "[George] was a big fan and we'd have regular games of Scrabble. He'd beaten me the week before, and I was exacting my revenge. It took us right back to just ... the essence of our schoolboy friendship and one-upmanship. It was a game that stimulated him, and me also. That was a few months prior to his passing."

When asked what he would say to his old friend if he was still around, Andrew added: "What would I say to him? Oh, let's go and have a drink."

The musician went on to speak about plans to induct the 'Careless Whisper' star into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year - revealing his pal would have been thrilled with the honour.

He said: "[It's] obviously a great privilege, and I'm sure that he would recognise it as such. He was aware of the meaning of accolades from his peers.

"He would be very rightly proud, and he deserves his place there. You know, he is a genuine legend and an icon of contemporary music ... He was a supernova in a firmament of shining lights and stars, and he was probably the finest singing voice and songwriter of his generation. There ain't too many that held a candle to him."

The induction will take place during a ceremony on Friday, November 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.