Beyonce has reunited with Kelly Rowland to help the homeless.

The 41-year-old pop superstar has teamed up with her former Destiny's Child bandmate, and the pair are working with Harris County officials to build a multi-million dollar housing unit for those in need in their hometown of Houston in Texas.

Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement: "Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we've been able to hold that reduction. We just did the homeless count again, so it's initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it's especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time."

According to reports, the project supported by the 'Bootylicious' hitmakers will also strive to provide support services such as transportation, mental health, physical and behavioural health support to those who need it.

Local pastor and Bread of Life founder Rudy Rasmus also noted that he was "grateful" to have the pop stars on board and noted that it will be the fifth development in the area in almost 20 years.

He said: "This will be our fifth housing development in downtown in Precinct 1 over these last 17 years, and just really grateful to continue to help end homeless in our county."

When the 'Break My Soul' songstress hit the big time alongside Michelle Williams, 43, and Kelly, 42, as part of the girl band in 2002, the two Houston natives donated $500,000 to their hometown to help build a new youth centre for the area.

At the time, Rasmus said: "Every time they have received an honour, they have always acknowledged the fact that God has blessed them, and that is something to celebrate."