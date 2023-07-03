Katie Price has been diagnosed with ADHD.

The 45-year-old former glamour model was assessed for the condition - which is formally known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and includes symptoms such as restlessness and difficulty concentrating - earlier this year and is now working with her therapist to learn how to manage it and to understand how it has affected her behaviour in the past.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: “I’ve tried to educate my mum, but my brain is wired differently to other people.

"I hate labels, but now my mum and I have both spoken to doctors and she has realised why I’ve done things in the past, why I act the way I do, why I do things, why I am the way I am.

“It’s not because I don’t listen and take it on board, there’s just something in me. I’ve got better now, I’ve learnt with therapy to hold back, to listen, and think of what other people are saying – maybe they’re right, maybe they’re wrong, but I think of the consequences.

“It didn’t exist in my head, a consequence, what could go wrong… So, I’ve learned. It’s taken me 45 years, but I’m still here.

"I can admit I have made wrong choices, I haven’t listened to certain things my mum or anyone might have said, so it has put me in situations that have been unnecessary and caused drama and stress.

“I can’t change the past, I can only deal with the future."

Katie - who has Harvey, 21, Junior, 18, Princess, 16, Jett, 10, and eight-year-old Bunny from previous relationships - has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries in the past and acknowledged she may have body dysmorphia disorder.

On her mum Amy describing the operations as "self-harm" in her new book, Katie said: “If people want to say that, that’s fine.

“It’s been said I have body dysmorphia, and come to think of it, now I’ve got older, maybe I do.”

The brunette beauty attends therapy sessions every week and has found it hugely beneficial for her family life.

She said: “I see a therapist every week now and I wish I did it before.

“There are still personal matters I’m currently working on that stress me out but being a mum and supporting my children is always number one. Having therapy helps me to be more calm and collected when things can get heated.”