Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died.

The tragedy was confirmed on Monday (03.07.23) by Leandro's mum Drena De Niro - the 'Raging Bull' star's adopted daughter - who shared the sad news in an emotional post on Instagram.

Drena, 51, wrote: "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

"I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby."

She ended the note with a nod to Leandro's father artist Carlos Mare, adding: "I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Drena added in a comment: "I still hope this is a nightmare and I’ll wake up tomorrow."

Carlos has yet to issue a statement but he acknowledged the loss by posted a blacked out image on Instagram, while Hollywood actor Robert, 79, has also yet to comment.

No more details about Leandro's death have been revealed.

Drena was adopted by the actor as a child after he married her mother Diahnne Abbott in 1976. He split from Diahnne in 1988 but remained a part of Drena's life.

Leandro was an aspiring actor and director hoping to follow his famous family into Hollywood. He appeared in 2018 movie 'A Star Is Born' alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga while he also had credits for 2005 movie 'The Collection' and 2018 'Cabaret Maxime' which both also featured his mum.