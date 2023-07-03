John Lydon has called in police after allegedly being targeted by an over-zealous fan.

The 67-year-old former Sex Pistol star claims a woman started dropping letters into the mail box at his home in California last month and he later came face-to-face with her after she allegedly trespassed on his property by gaining access to his backyard.

According to TMZ.com, Lydon told her to leave but later began receiving phone calls so he filed a stalking report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The website reports officials are now investigating his claims.

Lydon is still reeling from the loss of his wife Nora Forster - who died in April aged 80 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. The musician cared for Nora while she fought the condition, and he recently insisted he's trying not to feel sorry for himself as he grieves her death.

He told Telegraph.co.uk: “All the sadness I had to go through [when Nora became ill] is self-inflicted on myself and I’m seeing the light in it now. “In an odd weird way this is actually a gift from God, not a curse. Because it offers enormous self-reflection. And it reminds me of that famous tradition in the Lydon family, ‘Don’t have self-pity – all it does is arm your enemies.’” The PiL frontman was reassured by the fact Nora knew she was "loved". He said: "She is loved, and she knows she is loved. And her personality has always been vivacious, outgoing, bright and looking for the best in things."