Dying Light 2 is getting a The Walking Dead crossover

Published
2023/07/03 12:00 (BST)

Techland has announced 'The Walking Dead' crossover for 'Dying Light 2'.

Fans are yet to find out what the crossover with the horror series will bring to the post-apocalyptic survival game, with the developer teasing that more information is on the way.

A tweet read: “Dying Light 2 joins forces with The Walking Dead by ..in a thrilling crossover event. Survive, scavenge, and slay the undead like never before!

"Stay tuned for more info."

The show's character Negan was previously featured in 'Tekken 7'.

© BANG Media International

negan

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended