Techland has announced 'The Walking Dead' crossover for 'Dying Light 2'.

Fans are yet to find out what the crossover with the horror series will bring to the post-apocalyptic survival game, with the developer teasing that more information is on the way.

A tweet read: “Dying Light 2 joins forces with The Walking Dead by ..in a thrilling crossover event. Survive, scavenge, and slay the undead like never before!

"Stay tuned for more info."

The show's character Negan was previously featured in 'Tekken 7'.