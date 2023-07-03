Netflix is set to develop its own advertising technology in an attempt to boost revenue.

The streaming giant - which has around 232.5 million subscribers worldwide and has reported an annual revenue close to $30bn - enlisted the help of Microsoft's advertising technology last year but is now said to be breaking away from the tech company so they can make their own version .

One insider told the Financial Times:"They’re building [their own technology] in the background. Once they have their own they’ll do free standing. Microsoft is the interim ad server, but that’ll change when they build their own. The plan for Netflix was just to get to market quickly last year. This is not the final way they’re going to do it. They are going to be very creative. There’s going to be a better, a different experience

"They’ll know what you’ve seen. So the old days of making episodic work may be back because before you could never guarantee what people have seen already. Now you can write 15 episodes of an advert and guarantee that the viewer will see them in the right order. So that’s really interesting."

A marketing executive also explained to the outlet that whilst there were concerns that the streaming service - which began to offer advertising to viewers last year in exchange for a lower subscription fee - would "devalue" things, it has actually "massive expanded" the audience reach and brans are still "very keen" to be associated with Netflix.

The insider said: "Streaming services thought it would devalue their offer. But actually, it’s massively expanded the reach. Brands are extremely keen to be associated with the Netflix content and now they’re starting to think about much more innovation around the format, much more strategic partnerships