Tesla reports a record number of sales after their price drop.

The electric supercar maker recently lowered the going rate for their range of luxury vehicles in markets like the US, UK and China in a bid to be more competitive.

Earlier this year, the company’s owner Elon Musk labelled seeking higher sales with potentially smaller profit as the “right choice” for them.

Over the weekend, they announced they had shifted 466, 140 cars in the second quarter of 2023, which marks an increase of 80 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Bill Russo, the CEO and founder of the Automobility, told the BBC: "Tesla has made a strategic choice to be a volume manufacturer."

"This was the main contributor to the sales increase, as its mainly higher-volume Model 3 and Model Y benefitted from the price war.”

Dan Ives, a rep for the investment firm Wedbush Securities, called the strategy a “smart poker move”.

He told the same outlet: “The price cuts in China have been a smart poker move that was massively successful for Tesla".

In April, the 51-year-old billionaire - who also has come under fire for his stewardship of Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion late last year - revealed he has no plans to hike the prices back up despite its negative impact on profit, which has shrunk by 24 per cent due to the lower price and the increase of raw materials.

He tweeted: "We're not 'starting a price war', we're just lowering prices to enable affordability at scale."