Ewan McGregor used to give himself a giggle by showing his kids the stomach-churning toilet scene from his movie 'Trainspotting'.

The actor played junkie Mark Renton in Danny Boyle's gritty 1996 movie - based on the book of the same name by Irvine Welsh - and he's revealed he used to take great pleasure in playing showing his kids the infamous scene in which his character climbs into what's dubbed the "worst toilet in Scotland".

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Ewan - who is dad to five kids including actress daughter Clara - told reporters: "I wasn’t there when [my daughter] Clara watched ‘Trainspotting’ for the first time. But I did used to show my kids the toilet scene. Just for a laugh.

"It’s a unique situation, perhaps, for a father to be able to show his children footage of him going down the toilet."

Ewan attended the festival alongside Clara to promote the new movie they made together - 'You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder' - and the 27-year-old actress revealed her dad used to embarrass her as a kid with some car karaoke on the school run.

Speaking about Leona Lewis' song 'Bleeding Love' - which features in the film - she explained: "We used to be big fans of Leona Lewis. I started growing out of it at some point. My father didn’t. On our drives to school, right when we were about to pull up, he would really crank it up, roll the windows down and I was ducking. It was really cool we got to put it in the film."