Margot Robbie sought inspiration from Day-to-Night Barbie for her latest film premiere in South Korea.

The 33-year-old actress has been taking inspiration for her lead character in 'Barbie' on the press tour for the movie, and she donned two different Versace looks on Sunday (02.07.23), echoing the 1985 version of the iconic toy.

Margot's first Barbiecore look in Seoul featured a pink Versace set with white accents and lapels, which was teamed with a hot pink scarf blouse and matching accessories, including a bedazzled Judith Leiber bag in the shape of a 1980s-style mobile phone.

She then changed into Versace's take on the doll's night look, a sparkling bustier with sheer tulle skirt, and kept her make-up soft and subtle and her hair in loose waves.

Last week, Margot donned a metallic pink mini skirt and pale pink cropped rollneck jumper from the Versace autumn/winter 1994 collection for another press engagement, while when she headed to her native Australia for a photocall on Sydney's Bondi Beach, she paid tribute to the first ever Barbie doll.

The 1959 toy wore a black and white striped swimsuit, with the actress donning a retro monochrome striped minidress in tribute.

Later in the day, she changed into another fifties-style dress, a strawberry print creation my Moschino, which was accessorised by statement white shades.

And even when the cameras weren't officially on her, the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star was spotted nailing Barbiecore chic once again as she walked through Sydney airport in a pale pink tweed blazer teamed with 1996 grey Chanel trousers and pulling vintage-inspired pink suitcases.

At a Los Angeles photo call, Margot looked to the 2015 Pink and Fabulous collection, opting for a pink polka dot Valentino mini dress teamed with a yellow handbag.

And kicking off her press tour, Margot posed with Barbie's car in a custom two-piece pink Bottega Veneta ensemble.