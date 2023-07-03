McFly fans have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime chance to "buy" the group.

To mark Prime Day on 11 and 12 July, Amazon are launching Prime Experiences, with one lot up for grabs including a chance to meet the 'All About You' hitmakers at their recording studio and being treated to a personal performance - including receiving a namecheck in one of their songs.

Singer Tom Fletcher said: "There’s nothing we love more than a jam session at our studio, as its where we can be our most creative and write new music. We’re excited to open our studio doors to our Prime Day guests of honour to give them a behind the scenes look at a day in the life of McFly, whilst also treating them to a performance of some of our hits with a personalised twist.”

To be in with a chance of winning the time with the band, customers need to keep their eyes on thePrime Experiences page and snap up the JBL Portable Speaker with the experience when it becomes clickable during Prime Day.

And McFly aren't the only stars offering one-of-a-kind experiences.

Also available is a tour of the 'Neighbours' set, where the lucky fan can meet the cast and have lunch, with flights and a seven-night Melbourne stay included, a football training session with Yaya Toure for a customer and three friends, one-on-one business lessons from Sara Davies for the rest of the year, and a cookery class and dinner from Big Zuu and Instagram-famous cooking channel Mob.

Zuu said: "Me and Mob go way back, so I’m excited to get back into the kitchen with their amazing chefs to cook some epic food together at their east London studios for the lucky Prime Day shopper. They’re going to have a lot of friends pushing to be on that guest list, let me tell you!”

Head to amazon.co.uk/primeday to shop 48 hours of incredible deals this Prime Day on 11-12 July

Full Ts+Cs will be available on the individual experience pages as they become available, accessible via amazon.co.uk/primeexperiences.