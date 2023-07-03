Kerry Katona has been diagnosed with scoliosis.

The former Atomic Kitten singer recently revealed she'd been left bedbound with pain in her back and hips, and after undergoing medical tests, she's now been told they stem from the condition, which is where the spine twists and curves to the side.

She wrote in her weekly column for new! magazine: "I was diagnosed with scoliosis last week, after having trouble with my back. I was in so much pain that I was in tears. I went to a chiropractor and had an X-ray, which showed that half of my brain doesn’t work like the other half."

Kerry is relieved to have a diagnosis as she's now got a "recovery plan" in place.

She added: "Honestly, I’ve been in such a bad way, but thankfully, I’m now on a recovery plan which has been much better.

"It’s something I’ll have to live with but at least I know now what it is. I have been doing different tests to see how my brain works and it has been really eye-opening, it’s all connected to my nerves and explains why I was in such awful pain."

The 42-year-old star - who has Molly, 21, and Lilly, 20, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second spouse Mark Croft, and nine year old Dylan-Jorge with late third husband George Kay - explained earlier this month she'd had to pull out of her 'No Regrets' tour because the pain from her joints had made her physically sick.

She wrote in her column: "I’m in a bad way this week with my hips and my back, I’m in so much pain that I have essentially been bed bound.

"My hips have been out of place for a long time and now it has got to the point where the pain is making me feel physically sick. I literally can’t do anything and I had to pull my weekend tour. I couldn’t go ahead with it and felt terrible."

However, Kerry admitted she hasn't sought medical treatment for her mystery ailment at the time because she didn't want to "waste anyone's time".

She added: "I’m a very active person and I’m always on the go but it’s like my hip joints are rubbing and it’s affecting my whole back. I’ve been so close to going to A+E but I don’t want to be a burden or waste anyone’s time."