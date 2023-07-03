Allison Williams felt disrespected while filming 'Boardwalk Empire' after a crew member asked if she was the "on-set eye candy".

The 'Girls' star was hired as a stand-in to film the first ever episode of the hit TV show - which starred Steve Buscemi as a New Jersey mob associate - but the "coolest experience" of being involved with the HBO drama was tainted by an off-hand comment from a stranger during a break from filming.

Speaking as part of the Nantucket Film Festival’s 'Women Behind the Words' panel, Allison, 35, was asked if she had ever experienced any

disrespectful objectification and according to Indiewire, she replied: "There’s like 10 stories fighting their way from my brain to my mouth that I’m trying to keep out of my mouth."

She went on to say: "I guess one of them, just very quickly … people just underestimate your humanity often as a young woman up and coming in our business.

"I was a stand-in for the pilot of ‘Boardwalk Empire', which was the coolest experience ever, an amazing pilot. It was shot on film. It was incredible. But I was at craft services and a member of the crew came up and said: ‘So what do you do here? You’re the on-set eye candy?'

"That’s an example of, I’m at work and that’s what someone says to me."

Allison also revealed she had an unpleasant experience during her career with an unnamed actor who made a mean comment after seeing her eat a pastry.

She said: "An actor I later worked with who watched me eat a pastry and said: ‘Don’t you want to be successful?’ You know, those kinds of comments come up inevitably."