Robert De Niro is “deeply distressed” over the death of his 19-year-old grandson.

The 79-year-old ‘Raging Bull’ actor’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, was found dead on Sunday (02.07.23) afternoon in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street in New York City, and the heartbroken star broke his silence on the tragedy on Monday (03.07.23), appealing for privacy while sharing his devastation.

He said in a statement via his representative: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone.

“We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Leandro’s death was confirmed on Monday by his mum Drena De Niro – Robert’s adopted daughter – in an emotional post on Instagram.

The 51-year-old said: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby.”

She ended the note with a nod to Leandro’s artist dad Carlos Mare, adding: “I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena also said in a comment: “I still hope this is a nightmare and I’ll wake up tomorrow.”

Drena was adopted by Robert as a child after he married her mother Diahnne Abbott, 78, in 1976.

He split from Diahnne in 1988 but remained a part of Drena’s life.

Leandro was an aspiring actor and director hoping to follow his famous family into Hollywood.

He appeared in 2018 movie ‘A Star is Born’ alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga and had credits including 2005 movie ‘The Collection’ and 2018’s ‘Cabaret Maxime’, which both also featured his mum.