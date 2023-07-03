Kathie Lee Gifford says she is “the most blessed of women” to be a grandmother.

The former ‘Today’ show co-host, 69, shared the message in a caption alongside the first photo of herself and newborn grandson Finn, which she posted on Instagram on Sunday (02.07.23), two days after her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, announced the infant’s arrival.

Kathie, seen in the snap sitting and cradling the baby, said: “What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems!

“Happy Fourth of July everybody.”

Katie Lee’s social media was filled with congratulations over her becoming a grandmother in the comments section of her post.

They included well-wishes from her former colleague Al Roker.

The 68-year-old weatherman – who is set to be a grandad to his pregnant daughter Courtney Roker’s upcoming arrival – said: “Right behind you, KLG. Ours is due tomorrow. God bless little Finn.”

Kathie Lee first became a grandma in May 2022 when her son, Cody Gifford, had son Frank with his wife, Erika Brown.

The 14-month-old is named after Kathie Lee’s late husband, Frank Gifford – the sportscaster and NFL great who died in 2015 aged 84 from natural causes.

In December 2022, Cassidy revealed her and husband Ben Wierda’s pregnancy news with a holiday-themed Instagram post in which she said: “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023.”

The newborn joined the family on June 24, with Cassidy waiting until Friday to share the first image of him – which showed his feet.

She said on Instagram alongside the image: “Our whole entire world. We are so madly in love with you, buddy. Thank you, Lord for this most precious gift.”

Cassidy and Ben, who have been married since June 2020, had a backyard wedding during the Covid pandemic, and tied the knot again in front of family and friends in October 2021.