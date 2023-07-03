Robert De Niro’s tragic grandson’s mum spent an emotional Mother’s Day with him weeks before the teen actor’s death.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, was found dead on Sunday (02.07.23) afternoon in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street in New York City, and his mum Drena De Niro recalled they had a “good day” together on May 14.

The 51-year-old – who is ‘Raging Bull’ star Robert’s adopted daughter – said alongside a carousel of images of them on the day: “Mother’s Day – A Lil bit of Leo Lil bit of Mare, Lots of Sunny and CleoPipa #AliceDoesntLiveHereAnymore.

“Lots of memories of my soulmate, fur baby Daisy. Today was a good day #happymothersday.”

Drena signed off her message with a string of emojis including praying hands purple and red hearts and a flower.

She appears to have been referring to the film ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ as one of her snaps in the Mother’s Day post showed her and Leandro watching TV together with her dog.

Her reference to ‘Mare’ in the message was a nod to Leandro’s graffiti artist father Carlos ‘Mare139’ Rodriguez.

Drena is the eldest of Robert’s seven children, with the ‘Heat’ actor, 79, adopting her in 1976 after marrying her mum, Diahnne Abbott, 78.

The Oscar winner also shares son Raphael, 46, with Abbott, as well as twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with Toukie Smith and son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower, 68.

In May, the ‘Goodfellas’ star revealed his partner Tiffany Chen, 64, had given birth to his seventh baby, a daughter they named Gia.

An official cause of death has not been revealed for Leandro, but TMZ is reporting the rising actor may have died from a possible overdose.

The teen’s lifeless body was discovered by a friend sitting in a chair with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, a police source told the Daily Mail.

It is unclear what the reported substance was but police sources told TMZ his death “is being investigated as an overdose”.

The outlet added: “We’re told the teen was housesitting, and both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body.”

Leandro was found dead at a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment, and TMZ reported the friend who found him hadn’t heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him.