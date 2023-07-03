Robert De Niro’s late grandson’s dad says he is “God’s child now”.

Rising actor Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, was found dead on Sunday (02.07.23) afternoon in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street in New York City, and his graffiti artist father Carlos ‘Mare139’ Rodriguez shared his devastation over his death in a comment on the teen’s mum’s Instagram tribute to her boy.

He said: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends.

“He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO.”

Celebrities also left tributes and sympathy messages in response to Drena’s post, including Andy Cohen and Naomi Campbell.

Andy, 55, said: “I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo,” while the supermodel, 53, said she was “heartbroken” at “this very sad time and loss”.

Leandro’s death was confirmed on Monday by his mum Drena De Niro – Robert’s adopted daughter – in an emotional post on Instagram.

The 51-year-old said: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby.”

She ended the note with a nod to Leandro’s artist dad Carlos Mare, adding: “I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena also said in a comment: “I still hope this is a nightmare and I’ll wake up tomorrow.”

Drena was adopted by Robert as a child after he married her mother Diahnne Abbott, 78, in 1976.

He split from Diahnne in 1988 but remained a part of Drena’s life.

Leandro was an aspiring actor and director hoping to follow his famous family into Hollywood.

He appeared in 2018 movie ‘A Star is Born’ alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga and had credits including 2005 movie ‘The Collection’ and 2018’s ‘Cabaret Maxime’, which both also featured his mum.