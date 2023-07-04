Robert De Niro’s late grandson’s mum has shared a second statement about her “beloved” son.

Actress Drena De Niro, 55, first said online Leandro De Niro Rodriguez had died aged 19 on Sunday (02.07.23) and on Monday (03.07.23) followed up the statement with another that revealed she is “inconsolable” with grief.

‘Raging Bull’ star Robert’s adopted daughter said: “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo.

“We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena, who is the eldest of Robert’s seven children, told in her Instagram post on Sunday how her “beautiful sweet angel” had died.

She added alongside a picture of her with her only child: “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

Drena added about the rising acting star she has no idea how to “live without” her son but vowed to “try to go on and spread the love and light” that he made her feel in “getting to be (his) mama”.

Leandro’s graffiti artist dad Carlos ‘Mare’ Rodriguez initially posted a black square to his Instagram page when news broke of his boy’s death.

He commented on Drena’s post announcing his son had passed away around the same time paparazzi photographed him weeping outside the actress’ home in Manhattan: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends.

“He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO.”

‘Heat’ star Robert, 79, said in a statement on Monday (03.07.23) via his representative he is “deeply distressed” over the passing of his “beloved grandson”.

It added: “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone.”

He also asked for “privacy to grieve” the “loss of Leo”.

The teen’s official cause of death has not yet been disclosed after he was found lifeless at a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street.

TMZ has reported his death is being investigated as a possible drugs overdose, while the Daily Mail said he was found sitting on a chair with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body.