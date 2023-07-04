Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reportedly won’t be kicked out of their Royal Lodge home as she recovers from her breast cancer surgery.

Andrew, 63, has been living at the grand house near Windsor Castle, outside London, since 2003, with Sarah, Duchess of York, also 63, after the Duke signed a 74-year lease on the 30-room property.

But as part of King Charles’ apparent cost-cutting measures the pair were set to be moved into Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s old home of Frogmore Cottage.

Insiders told Page Six about how the move is on the “back burner” while Sarah recovers from her recent eight-hour mastectomy procedure:

Royal sources said it was to give her “time to recover from gruelling surgery”.

A friend said about the duchess, who has daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with Andrew: “She is resting at home. It was major surgery.

“She’s had lots of support, both her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are being very supportive, as is Andrew.”

Princess Eugenie is currently living in Frogmore with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 37, their son August, two, and their newborn son Ernest.

Andrew was left disgraced and without any official duties or income after paying a multimillion-dollar settlement to Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, 39.

He does not appear to have enough income to cover the combined rent and upkeep of the home, which is owned by the Crown Estate, a for-profit company which runs all the property owned by the monarchy.

But a royal source told Page Six: “Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself – and where is that coming from?”

Sarah has declared it is “time to heal and nurture” herself after having a mastectomy.

Her long-time friend Piers Morgan, 58, said moments after he read the news Sarah had cancer he texted her and she replied: “Time to heal and nurture me now!”

The former ‘American Got Talent’ judge added Sarah also said: “Hopefully caught in time x thank you.”

Sarah said on her ‘Tea Talks’ podcast: “Tomorrow I’m going in for a mastectomy... I have to go through this operation, and I have to be well and strong. And therefore, no choice is the best choice.

“I’m going to go out there and get super, super well – super strong.”

Sarah added she was grateful for her diagnosis as it has forced her to focus on herself instead of other people.

She said: “I taking this as a gift to make real changes for myself and to nurture myself and stop trying to fix everyone else.”