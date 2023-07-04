Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he welcomed a baby boy with Erin Drake.

The 'Harry Potter' legend's longterm partner gave birth to their first child three months, and now the 33-year-old star has revealed their baby's sex while gushing over life as a first time dad.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' presenter Denny Directo, he said: "It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing — it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.

“I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.

"So, we’re having a great time.”

Daniel also confirmed being a father will play into his career choices as he decides which projects to take on.

He explained: "I think it certainly will. It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.

“So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.

“I’ll never be stopping. I don’t think that’s good for me either."

Daniel and Erin, 38, met in 2012 on the set of 'Kill Your Darlings' announced in March they were expecting a baby, while they revealed she had given birth the following month.

The 'Miracle Workers' actor previously explained that he and Erin work so well together because they are best friends.

He told Us Weekly: "I think that's the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend.

"In the case of Erin, we definitely are."