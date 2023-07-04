Rod Stewart's son Liam has got engaged.

The 28-year-old ice hockey star - whose mother is model Rachel Hunter, Rod's second wife - and his project manager fiancée Nicole Artukovich are to marry.

Liam and Nicole shared a picture on Instagram of themselves embracing, with her engagement ring on show, and wrote in the caption: "Forever [ring emoji]"

He wrote on Instagram Stories: "Some of the best hair in the game"

Rachel, 53, commented on the post: "Beautiful"

Rod's wife and Liam's stepmother Penny Lancaster, 52, wrote: "So magical, congratulations"

Liam's half-sister Ruby Stewart posted: "It’s about time! Love you two! Congrats!"

Rod became a grandfather for the second time in May when Nicole gave birth to her and Liam's first child, son Louie.

In a snap which featured the tot in a Celtic kit, Liam wrote at the time: "Welcome lad love you. American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23. (sic)"

Liam received several congratulatory messages in response to the joyful news, with Louie's grandmother Rachel writing: "Welcome you beautiful angel."

Louie's step-grandmother Penny added: "Congratulations. That's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug."

Nicole also commented: "We did good."

Just days later in May, Rod's daughter Ruby - whose mother is Kelly Emberg - gave birth to her first child.

She and fiance Jake Kalic welcomed son Otis into the world.

Ruby shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote: "This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known….

"I am only a mirror of what I feel from you…

"I can’t remember what life was like before you….

"But nothing else matters now that you’re here…

"Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family…

"it all started with you Otis…

"Otis Stewart Kalick 05/9/23 3:36 pm 8lbs 8oz + 22 in (sic)"