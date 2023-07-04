Greta Gerwig is to write and direct "at least two" 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movies.

The 'Barbie' director was first linked to a project about the book series in November, and she now appears to have put pen to paper on a contract with Netflix.

A profile in The New Yorker reads: "She has a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on C S Lewis’s 'The Chronicles of Narnia' - but she wasn’t likely to make another movie about a toy."

Gerwig added: "It would have to be something that has some strange hook in me, that feels like it goes to the marrow.

"I don’t know if there’s a doll that anyone is as mad at."

Netflix announced in 2018 that it was teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Company in a multi-year deal where they could produce series and movies based on the beloved books.

A year later, the streamer announced that Matthew Alrich had joined the franchise as a "creative architect" to oversee all development going forward. He is best known for his work at Disney Pixar and co-wrote the film 'Coco'.

Gerwig has worked on the movies 'Lady Bird', 'Little Women' and the upcoming 'Barbie' film, which will feature Margot Robbie in the lead role of the Mattel doll.

The filmmaker previously told how she was left astonished by Robbie's acting ability.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "Once, I wanted to capture Margot in slow motion but have everything else move fast, so I went up to her and said, 'Could you move at 48 frames per second, even though we’re shooting in 24 frames per second and everyone else will be moving at regular speed?'

"She did some calculation behind her eyes and then f****** did it. She literally moved at a higher frame rate. I don’t know what category that goes into other than magic."