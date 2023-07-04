Zoe Sugg is pregnant.

The 33-year-old star - who under her username of Zoella amassed 10 million subscribers as a beauty vlogger on YouTube in her late teens and has since gone on to a career in business - has been in a relationship with fellow influencer Alfie Deyes since 2012 and already has 23-month old daughter Ottilie with him but took to social media on Monday (03.07.23) evening to reveal that she is expecting once again.

Alongside a series of black-and-white Polaroid images - which saw Ottillie kissing her mum's baby bump - Zoe wrote on Instagram: "Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December!"

Zoe also shared images of an ultrasound scan and the Beatles classic 'Here Comes the Sun' could be heard playing in the background of the video post.

The 'Girl Online' author was inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow famous faces over the announcement, including one from Stacey Solomon that read: "Awww! Congratulations Zoe" and another from S Club star Jo O'Meara, who posted a red heart emoji.

West End actress and fellow YouTuber Carrie Hope Fletcher said: "AHHH CONGRATS!!! "

Towards the end of her last pregnancy, Zoella admitted that she was feeling "overwhelmed" as she prepared for the little one to arrive and she explained there were still "so many things to do" before the big day.

She wrote on Instagram: "Have also been feeling pretty overwhelmed the last few weeks. Thinking of all the things I want to get done before she’s here, things we still need to buy, people I want to see before we have her, places I want to go… not that any of that really matters but my mind is really going into overdrive!"