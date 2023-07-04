Ernie Hudson has confirmed that the 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel has wrapped filming.

The 77-year-old actor is reprising his role as Winston Zeddemore in the untitled flick but admits that the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike means that the slated December release date is uncertain.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Ernie said: "Yeah, we finished, the movie is done, it's wrapped. Obviously, they're editing and doing whatever else.

"I've heard rumours the end of the year they'll push for, or maybe spring next year. I never know how the studios are gonna do whatever they do, but the filming is done, which was a little bit difficult with the writers' strike and everything going on.

"So, I know there was a lot of shuffling around in terms of where it was being done, but I'm thankful that we at least got it done in the can, and now, I'm like everybody else, waiting to see what it all looks like."

Ernie recently confessed that he has learned to "love and appreciate" the franchise more after starring in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

The star has discussed how he felt sidelined during the original movies in the 1980s but explained how returning as Zeddemore for the 2021 picture gave him immense satisfaction.

Hudson told Total Film magazine: "I’ve always loved being part of it, but I really learned to love and appreciate the film.

"What parts were taken out or whatever – I just felt like it was a perfect little movie.

"Once we came back to it, [director] Jason Reitman especially, went above and beyond to let me know how much he appreciated the character. Fans always have.

"'Ghostbusters' has really been some part of my life every day for the past 40 years."