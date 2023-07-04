Jessie J has given her baby boy the teddy bear from her 'Price Tag' video.

The 35-year-old singer has kept the oversized cuddly toy - which only has one eye - ever since she shot the video for her 2011 chart topper, and she always knew she wanted to pass it onto her first child.

In an Instagram post she wrote: "I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment. I sobbed taking this picture. Priceless."

In the snap, her beaming son Sky - who she gave birth to two months ago - can be seen smiling away sat on the leg of the giant teddy.

Jessie's friend Daisy Lowe - who gave birth to daughter Ivy Love with her fiance Jordan Saul in April - loved the adorable gesture.

She commented: "Oh how perfect!! Biggest love to you and your gorgeous family."

Jessie and her basketball star beau Chanan Safir Colman welcomed their first baby into the world in May.

The 'Domino' singer recently reflected on her first month as a mother, sharing clips of her crying as she held her son for the first time, Chanan giving him a kiss, and one of the little boy yawning.

She reflected in a post accompanying the video: "Tomorrow you are a month old. It's felt like one long best day of my entire life.

"Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."

Jessie also referenced the miscarriage she suffered in 2021 as she urged her fans to celebrate with her.

She wrote: "And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy."

Jessie previously told fans her plan for a natural birth was changed after a 40-week scan revealed her baby was the “wrong way around”, meaning it would be safer for her to have a caesarean.

She wrote alongside a video of herself posted on Instagram of herself in a hospital gown playfully dancing on the ward where she had the procedure: “I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction.

“When people asked me ‘So what's your birth plan’ I said: ‘I am open to surrendering to the safest way for my baby boy to arrive.’ "