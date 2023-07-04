Kerry Katona is back to being a size 10.

The 42-year-old star has been following the Francis Diet in the last few months - which involves cutting calories to under 1,000 per day while doing daily workouts - in an effort to shed the pounds and is "so happy" to reveal she has now reached her goal weight.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "As you all know, I've been doing the Francis Diet for a while now and I'm so happy to say that I'm back to a size 10. I can't thank this diet enough, it's really working for me."

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay before becoming engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney in 2020 - had been left "bed bound" with agonising back pain last week but has now been able to take up some "light exercise" since her recovery.

She added: "I'm no longer bedridden so have been back on the treadmill doing some light exercise. I can't do anything too strenuous yet, but this diet is amazing. I've been having the meal prep from Woo'd By Food. It's really kept me on track."

Despite going under the knife for a tummy tuck in January and appearing to be delighted with the results, the OnlyFans star - who has claimed to have made more than £1 million selling risqué photos of herself on the adults-only platform - recently explained that she is "on a mission" to shed the pounds before she turns 43 in September.

She vowed: “I’m going to look amazing. I am on a mission. Once I put my mind to something, I see it through. I am going to look phenomenal. I’m signing up to the Francis Diet, which is all about eating healthy and controlling calories.

“Alongside that, I’m going to train every day with my fitness brand M-Fit. I’m going to do lots of cardio sessions and also get back to my morning yoga and meditation. I want to lose 3st now. I’m currently 12-and-a-half and I want to be 9st. I have a picture of myself on my phone screensaver from when I was a size 8 – and that’s my motivation. I told myself that as soon as I had this surgery, I would get back on it.

“I wanted to get rid of my lumpy, swollen belly, and now I’m on a mission. I turn 43 in September and I can promise you now, I will be at my goal weight. I’m adamant! I can’t wait to feel like me again.”