Canva has signed a deal with Warner Music Group and Merlin to allow users to add song clips to their designs.

Later this year, the software company's app will become the first visual design platform to give its users the chance to add commercially released music clips that can be shared across multiple platforms from the libraries of Warner Music Group (including Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music) and Merlin - the digital rights music licensing partner for distributors of music - on Canva Pro, Canva for Education and Canva for Nonprofit.

The songs can be used in videos or carousels for social media, as well as presentations, internal training videos, educational videos and more.

The idea is that artists can get their music “in front of millions of engaged creators” in the UK, US, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia, and gain royalties when their songs are used.

And by using the recently-added tool Beat Sync in the Canva editor, they can match the music's beat to their footage.

With TikTok templates being used, Canva has seen a 70 per cent increase in use over the past 12 months.

Silvia Oviedo, Canva’s head of content, discovery and print, commented: “Music is such a fundamental expression of creativity, and offers an inspirational starting point for many.

“We are thrilled to welcome Warner Music Group and Merlin to the Canva content ecosystem, and can’t wait to see what millions of music fans, content creators, educators and beyond design using content from their favourite artists.”

Jessica Goldenberg, WMG’s senior VP, digital strategy and business development, said: “This collaboration with Canva will provide new opportunities for our artists to increase their reach and engage their fans, while also empowering Canva’s creator community to elevate their designs with our robust catalogue.

“Together with Canva, we look forward to shaping the future of visual communication by enabling creativity in ways that are uniquely achievable with music.”

Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota added: “Merlin prides itself on being a market leader in bringing independent music to new discovery platforms — this partnership with Canva will allow creators to connect with the vast array of Merlin member music from around the world. This is yet another significant milestone in Merlin’s commitment to drive the evolution of the digital music landscape and open up new forms of revenue opportunities for our members.”