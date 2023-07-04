Meta is officially set to launch its rival to Twitter, Threads, on Thursday (06.07.23).

Mark Zuckerberg's firm - the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram - has made its text-based social media app available to pre-order on the Apple App Store.

A description reads: "Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow."

The launch comes swiftly after Twitter's Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the micro-blogging site.

Users now also need to be verified to use the TweetDeck.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has already slammed Threads as it may collect a lot of data from those who sign up, including financial information, contact informer, user content, browsing history, usage data, purchases, contacts, identifiers, sensitive information, location, search history and more.

Dorsey tweeted with a screenshot of the kind of data Meta may access: “All your Threads are belong to us. (sic)"

Musk replied: “Yeah.”

Threads will be linked to Instagram with users able to use the same username.

Meanwhile, rivals Musk and Zuckerberg have agreed to a cage fight.

The Tesla billionaire, 51, and Meta boss, 39, said they were up for the clash after Musk took to Twitter – which he bought in October for $44 billion – to tell Zuckerberg: “I’m up for a cage fight.”

Zuckerberg replied by sharing Musk’s tweet with the caption: “Send me location.”

A Meta spokesperson commented: “The story speaks for itself,” while Musk replied to Zuckerberg by suggesting a venue by stating: “Vegas Octagon.”

Musk also shared details of his imaginary fighting technique, playfully dubbed “The Walrus”, which he joked involved him lying on top of his opponent and doing nothing.

He also tweeted: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids throwing them in the air.”

Zuckerberg on the other hand, has been training in mixed martial arts and recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.