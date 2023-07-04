Twitter's TweetDeck will no longer be free.

Elon Musk announced on Monday (03.07.23) that the dashboard application for the management of Twitter accounts - which has been "improved" - will only be available to Verified users in 30 days.

A tweet from the Twitter Support account read: "We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches and workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu."

A series of notes read: "All your saved searches, lists, and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck. You’ll be prompted to import your columns when you load the application for the first time.

"TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more.

"Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks."

The latest update comes after Twitter temporarily restricted the number of tweets viewers can read.

The billionaire tweeted over the weekend: “To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits.”

Verified accounts are limited to reading "6,000 posts/day”, “unverified accounts to 600 posts” and “new unverified accounts to 300/day”.

Twitter’s former CEO later revealed that “rate limits" will be "increasing soon to 800 for verified, 800 to unverified and 400 for new verified.

Elon later quipped: “In yet another exercise in irony, this post achieved a record view count!”

After a wave of confusion, he later quipped: “The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside.

“I’m doing a good deed for the world here.

Also, that’s another view you just used.”