'Overwatch 2' won't be getting paid story missions for a few seasons yet.

Jared Neuss, the game’s executive producer explained that Blizzard‘s balance between campaign content and co-op is the reason for this.

He said on a Twitch stream with first-person shooter player Emongg: “Don’t expect the next round [of story missions] in the next season and the season after that, or anything like that.

“It is very much like trying to find that balance between getting [story missions] in front of players quickly because we love story stuff, and giving ourselves enough time to make changes or add features.”

Invasion arrives on August 10, which boasts three story missions, plus the new PvP mode and a new hero.

Players will follow the story of the villainous Null Sector in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto and Gothenburg.

The game's co-op PvE hero mode was recently shelved.

Instead, co-op experiences were announced as part of the live roadmap.

The game's director Aaron Keller said: “Going forward though, rather than doing a big PvE releasing, and rather than pouring all of our efforts into these singular releases, we’re planning to make co-op gameplay and co-op experiences just part of our live roadmap, so we want you to be able to experience it more often and with more variety than we had originally announced.”