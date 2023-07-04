Square Enix has axed the much-delayed 'Just Cause: Mobile' game.

The title set in the world of the open-world sandbox franchise was first announced at the 2021 Game Awards.

It was unveiled to be a free-to-play action shooter with 30-person competitive modes, a four-player co-op, as well as single-player.

Despite its delays, it did get released for early access in Singapore.

However, it was delayed at the end of last year before all regional early access was pulled.

Brand lead Anne-Lou Grosbois-Favreau confirmed the news in a statement, which read: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the end of development for Just Cause: Mobile.

“As of tomorrow, 3 July 2023, the game will no longer appear on digital stores. It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us."

Those who bought Blue Diamonds during the Regional Early Access will receive refunds in their Google Play Accounts.

It's certainly not the end of the road, as 'Just Cause 5' is in the works.

In a financial earnings report, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda teased: “The Just Cause franchise will remain our IP, and we are at work developing a new title in the franchise."