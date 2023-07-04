David and Victoria Beckham have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary with sweet social media posts.

The 48-year-old retired footballer paid tribute to his wife as he described her as the "best wife, mummy and drinking partner" alongside a throwback photo of himself with the 49-year-old fashion designer and two puppies.

He wrote alongside the snap: "On this day 4.7.99... 24 years and counting. To the best wife , mummy drinking partner ( most of the time ) Happy Anniversary love u so much (sic)"

Victoria shared a video on her own account from their wedding day showing the loved up couple cutting the cake.

She captioned the post: "4.7.99. 24 years ago. I love you so much @DavidBeckham."

The pair got married in Ireland in 1999, and have kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, together.

Despite the nuptials being covered as part of a lucrative magazine deal, Victoria is adamant the wedding wasn't as fancy as it appeared.

Speaking to The Business of Fashion as part of the BoF VOICES 2022 event last year, she said of her big day: "I think that the media glamorised the wedding much more than it actually was ... [It was] actually much more intimate than it looked."

She added: "I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well.

"Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humour does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]."

The couple have now been married for over two decades and Victoria admitted she didn't realise they would become such a well-known power couple.

She said: "I don't think I realised when I met David quite what the two of us together would be.

"When you took David in Manchester United and then you took me in the Spice Girls it was huge.

"I mean everywhere that we went we were followed by fans and paparazzi and constantly being talked about."