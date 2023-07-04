Tommy Hilfiger's President and Chief Brand Officer is stepping down after 24 years.

The luxury fashion brand is yet to comment on who will replace Avery Baker, who made the announcement on LinkedIn, and shared how she helped the company to bounce back and grow following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her lengthy statement began: "After a great deal of soul searching, I have decided it is time to end my journey with Tommy Hilfiger after 24 years to start a new chapter in my life.

"When Martijn [Hagman, CEO] asked me to partner with him in 2020 to build the next era of the brand, we knew we would have to navigate some challenging times to lead the brand and the business through the pandemic and its aftermath. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and proud of the work we have done to transform the company and create new foundations for the future."

Praising the team, she continued: "My experiences at Tommy have had a lasting impact on me professionally and personally. I am incredibly thankful to have contributed to the extraordinary growth and expansion of this iconic global brand, and for the incredible memories we have created together along the way.

"But it is the spirit of the people at Tommy Hilfiger that will remain with me always; it has been an honor and privilege to partner with so many amazingly talented individuals during my journey. Your commitment, your determined optimism, your heart and humanity have inspired me every single day."

And praising Hilfiger himself, she said: "I’d like to extend a special thank you to Tommy - having you as a mentor and role model since my start has been an absolute gift. And to my global brand leadership team for your support and partnership."

She concluded: "Tommy Hilfiger’s best days lie ahead. I wish our people and the company the absolute best as you guide this amazing brand into the future. #tommyhilfiger."