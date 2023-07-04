Molly-Mae Hague loved going mascara-free on holiday

Published
2023/07/04 15:15 (BST)

Molly-Mae Hague loved ditching mascara on her holiday.

The former 'Love Island' beauty, 24, is on vacation in Athens, Greece with Tommy Fury, also 24, and their baby daughter Bambi - who she gave birth to in January - and she initially admitted she didn't feel like she would wear a bikini again after giving birth, but she changed her mind and bought one in one of the shops there.

She told her followers: "I spoke on my YouTube about how I don't think I'll ever want to reach for a bikini on holiday again/feel confident in one... I didn't even bring any with me on this trip."

"But today I went to the shop here and bought one because I realised WHO ACTUALLY CARES! The thought of putting on a bikini before the holiday is always much more daunting than doing it in the moment and whilst on the trip... Pack the bikini mamma's! And my girls who don't normally! I promise that no one's judging/cares."

And now, the blonde beauty has shown off her natural makeup she wore for dinner and admitted she thinks she looks better without any mascara.

She captioned a selfie of her natural makeup look and slicked-back bun: "(No mascara for the win)."

And on her Instagram Story, she asked her 7.5 million followers: "Anyone else love wearing no mascara?? Sometimes I feel like it makes me look tired!"

© BANG Media International

mollymaehague tommyfury bambi

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

