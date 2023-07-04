Kit Connor "would have preferred" to come out in a different way.

The 19-year-old actor revealed his bisexuality to the world towards the end of last year following intense speculation on social media and admitted that while he "does not regret" coming out, he is not sure he would have made the announcement at all had there not been the online pressure to do so.

He told British Vogue: "I think there’s almost a feeling that because I’d been in the industry for a little while, there was almost this understanding that it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he can take it.’ I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way.

"I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day I don’t regret it. In many ways it was really empowering."

At the time, Kit had taken to social media as he accused fans on Twitter of "forcing" him to disclose his sexuality.

He tweeted: "back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. "(sic)

The Emmy Award-winning actor is known around the world for his role as Nick Nelson on the hit Netflix comedy-drama 'Heartstopper' and even though he will be seen starring in the show's second series - which premieres on the streaming giant in August - went on to admit that he wants to be seen as an actor who can do a variety of "different" roles.

He said: "I’m conscious of the fact I don’t want people to go and watch everything I’m ever in now and go, ‘Oh, it’s Nick from Heartstopper.’ I also don’t want to be labelled as anything, as a heart-throb or as the queer actor or as this or that. I want to be labelled as an actor who can do different things.

"I was never nearly as popular as Nick was, I think. Nick is super socially comfortable and I can get quite sort of socially inept. Not socially inept, but, like, awkward. I am a bit introverted and generally like to keep myself to myself. "