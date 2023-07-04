Robert De Niro’s daughter says her heart hurts in a way she “never knew possible”.

Actress Drena De Niro, 55, announced online on Sunday (02.07.23) her boy Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, had died, and has now described holding him for the last time when she visited his body.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the rising acting star looking to the sky and laughing that she posted on Instagram she said the “same man” who picked her up from the hospital when he was born also drove them to the funeral home “where I touched and held you for the last time”.

Drena – the eldest of ‘Raging Bull’ actor Robert’s seven children – added about her grief: “None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning.

“You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter.”

Drena has not shared Leandro’s cause of death and added her late son “didn’t deserve to die like this”.

She also said she was trying to find comfort in believing “God needed a strong powerful angel in their army”.

Drena added: “I’m holding you every second of every moment in my heart and memories until I’m with you again.

“My heart is broken forever. Me daddy and your family love you, I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart.”

Leandro’s graffiti artist dad Carlos ‘Mare’ Rodriguez initially posted a black square to his Instagram page when news broke of his boy’s death.

But he went on to comment on Drena’s post announcing his son had passed away – around the same time paparazzi photographed him weeping outside the actress’ home in Manhattan.

Carlos said on Instagram: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends.

“He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO.”

‘Heat’ star Robert, 79, said in a statement on Monday via his representative he is “deeply distressed” over the passing of his “beloved grandson”.

It added: “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone.”

The ‘Heat’ star also asked for “privacy to grieve” the “loss of Leo”.

The teen was found lifeless at a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street.

TMZ has reported his death is being investigated as a possible drugs overdose, while the Daily Mail said he was found sitting on a chair with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body.