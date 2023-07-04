Billie Eilish is after a kiss during Paris Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old ‘Bad Guy’ singer – whose split from 31-year-old singer Jesse Rutherford was confirmed in May – made the appeal in a message alongside a series of images in the French capital posted on her Instagram.

She messaged the snaps, one of which included her posing in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower: “Gimme kiss.”

Billie’s images also included a pair of benches bearing an ad for the upcoming ‘Babi’ film – which sparked more comments from her fans she has an unannounced song on the film’s soundtrack.

She prompted similar talk at the end of June by including a snap on her Instagram of a neon Barbie head.

The ‘Barbie’ movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, is coming out on 21 July and musicians such as Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice and more have been confirmed as contributors to its soundtrack.

But there has been the announcement there are “more Barbies and Kens to be announced” on the record.

Billie’s cheerful Paris post is in contrast to one of her recent online rants, in which she branded trolls “women hating weirdos” for calling her a “sell-out” for embracing her femininity.

In now-deleted posts on her Instagram Stories she hit out at “true idiots” who commented on her changing style choices and begged them to “let women exist!”

She added: “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.

“And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah.

“FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.”

Billie also ranted at her trolls: “Suck my absolute c*** and b**** you women hating a** weirdos.”