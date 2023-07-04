Rihanna has shared a picture of her son RZA as she continues her paradise holiday while waiting on the arrival of her second child.

The heavily-pregnant ‘Umbrella’ singer, 35, who is set to give birth any day, had her 14-month-old son RZA with ‘L$D’ rapper A$AP Rocky, 34, in May 2022, and her new Instagram image showed her partner holding their youngster above his head in front of the sky and palm trees, with the pair both in silhouette.

Rihanna captioned the snap: “My Bajan boyz… .”

The singer and A$AP have been living it up in her native Barbados over the last few days and she was photographed last weekend displaying her huge baby bump while getting ice cream.

They sparked marriage rumours when they were at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on 21 June as A$AP referred to Rihanna as his “wife” during his Spotify concert.

He said as Rihanna grinned in the crowd: “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf****** building!”

But the pair have stayed silent on whether they secretly got hitched.

Rihanna’s wholesome post is in contrast to one of A$AP’s recent controversial messages on Instagram.

He marked Father’s Day by posting a video of himself smoking a huge roll-up beside heavily pregnant Rihanna.

The image was part of a carousel of images of the couple with their young boy.

It is unclear whether the video shows Rihanna pregnant with their first or second baby, and it featured the ‘Umbrella’ star grinding her baby bump against A$AP while saying: “This is so tight”, “Poke it out”, and “Shut up you b****” as her partner puffed clouds of smoke around them.

Thousands of fans flooded the comments section of the post – many with criticism of A$AP smoking around Rihanna.

One said: “You really shouldn’t be smoking indoors next to ur pregnant wife.”

Rihanna last year told Vogue about giving up smoking marijuana while expecting: “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.”

A$AP captioned the slideshow of images and the smoking video with the message: “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY.”

In a reference to the rapper’s real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, Rihanna commented on the post: “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

Rihanna and A$AP started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.