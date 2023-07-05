Matty Healy has admitted he would "take back" some of his past comments.

The 1975 frontman - who sparked controversy with his appearance on 'The Adam Friedland Show' earlier this year - did not clarify what exactly he was referring to, but did confess he had got "some stuff wrong".

Appearing on stage with his band at Finsbury Park, he said: "I was always trying stuff and some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong.

"But you know what, there's a lot of things that I've said, jokes that I've made, that I would take back.

"You know what, there's probably a couple of f****** songs that I'd take back if I had the choice.

"What I mean is that I really am only doing this because I want to make you guys laugh and feel good. That’s what my favourite art does and that’s what I’m trying to do.

"I get a bit excited. And, you know what, I’m f****** proud of myself."

The 34-year-old star has faced backlash over the past few months, for moments including calling Harry Styles a "queerbaiter", or laughing at derogatory comments made towards Ice Spice on 'THe Adam Fiedland Show'.

He has also come under fire for his on stage antics, while singer Rina Sawayama called him out for alleged "microaggressions" during her Glastonbury set.

In April, Matty apologised on stage to Ice Spice and insisted he "never meant to hurt anybody".

Noting that he is "genuinely sorry", he said during a New Zealand concert: "Sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it's 'cause I don't want Ice Spice to think that I'm a d***.

"I love you Ice Spice…. It's OK for me to be like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be perceived as mean-hearted...

“We all get it wrong, and I just have to do it in public and then apologise."