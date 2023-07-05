Tom Holland's relationship with Zendaya is "worth its weight in gold".

The 'Crowded Room' actor has been romancing his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star for over two years and he thinks he is "lucky" to have found a partner who works in the same industry because they can talk about their respective experiences with mutual understanding.

Speaking on the 'Smartless' podcast, Tom said: "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.

“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold."

The 27-year-old actor recently joked he has no "rizz", referring to charisma, so had to rely on on-screen chemistry to get Zendaya to fall for him.

He told BuzzFeed: "I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz.

"I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.

"I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another; you can sort of blur the lines a little bit."

And Tom also claimed Zendaya, 26, fell for him thanks to his carpentry skills.

Asked about being a "trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters", he told UNILAD: "Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it.

"I made my mum's kitchen table, I made my mum's office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad.

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now we're in love."